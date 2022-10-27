Teddy Roosevelt's 164th Birthday Party

Oct 27, 2022 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Make plans to join us Thursday, October 27 at 6.m. to celebrate Teddy Roosevelt’s 164th Birthday. Our special guest for dinner will be Joe Wiegand, an impersonator who has portrayed U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt in all fifty U.S. states. Wiegand performed at the White House on October 27, 2008, as part of the celebration of the 150th anniversary of Roosevelt's birth. Opening act will be Dr. David Wolff former BHSU faculty member and award-winning author focused on the Black Hills , South Dakota, mining and western history. Dr. Wolff will on behalf of Seth Bullock welcome Teddy to the Black Hills. He will describe the relationship Seth and Teddy had and what Seth thought of Teddy. Enjoy prime rib, shrimp scampi, carrot cake and more from

Cheyenne Crossing. Proceeds will benefit political science/history scholarships at BHSU. Click here now for tickets https://www.bhsufoundation.org/.





Fee: $100