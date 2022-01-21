Share |

That Golden Girls Show - Sioux Falls

Jan 21, 2022 - Jan 23, 2022

'That Golden Girls Show!' is a brand-new show that parodies classic Golden Girls moments - with puppets!

Get set for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down.

From Sophia's get-rich-quick schemes, to Rose's tales from St Olaf, Blanche's insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth, and Dorothy's daily struggle to make sense of her life.

Devoted fans will fondly remember our four girls from Miami, and for the first-timers, this will be a joyful introduction to the brilliance of that television series.


Location:   Orpheum Theater Center
Map:   315 N. Phillips Avenue., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org

All Dates:
Jan 21, 2022 - Jan 23, 2022 Date Times: January 21 & 22, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. January 22 & 23, 2022 | 2 p.m.

