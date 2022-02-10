The 2022 Schmuckies Movie Awards! | LIVE Magic, Comedy, Music, and Movie Awards

Feb 10, 2022 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Back Lot 605 and Spellbound Magic Shop present our second annual Schmuckies Movie Awards Show! This variety show is a night celebrating the art of cinema, the joy of comedy, the magnetism of music, and the mystique of magic. The 2022 Schmuckies Movie Awards are hosted by Charlie Eccles and features performances by stand-up comic Jamie Tucker, musician Aaron Keller, and magician Travis Nye.



In our main feature, the boys from the Back Lot, Brian Mensing, Sam Lenz, and Derrick Veurink will be selecting the winners of 2021’s best in cinema, including Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Film! The winners will receive a virtual Golden Thumbs Up Award!



Event is February 10, 2022 at 7PM from Spellbound Magic Shop on the corner of 41st and Marion Road in Sioux Falls, SD. Seating is limited, please reserve a seat by sending us a message on Facebook. Doors open at 6:30 PM



Event is held simultaneously on Back Lot 605’s Facebook and YouTube Channel.