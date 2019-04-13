The Blue Ball: A Food + Film Festival - Sioux Falls

Apr 13, 2019 6:30 pm - 11:30 pm

Join us for The Blue Ball: A Food + Film Festival! The event, hosted by Let Me Be 83: My Dude with Diabetes, is a movement by the Rivere Foundation. They advocate for an alternative diabetes management regimen, anchored in nutrition and the proper use of insulins, that allows people with diabetes to achieve healthy blood glucose levels. They believe this is an important goal, as elevated glucose levels are associated with complications of diabetes. It is their passion to spread the word that there is another way to manage diabetes.



The Blue Ball is a benefit to raise funds for:

Education and counseling for newly diagnosed patients and their families.

Advocacy for access to affordable insulin.

Research to aid in finding a biological cure for type 1 diabetes.

The night will include a social hour, specialty drinks, interactive food stations, hors d'oeuvres, a custom low-carb dessert, rockin' tunes and party vibes.



During The Blue Ball, we will debut our short feature film, Madness: The Cost of Carbs. This film explores the efficacy, sustainability, and empowering joy of being able to achieve normal blood sugars. You will intimately get to know several families, children, and adults who have repeated the success of using a low carb lifestyle to manage diabetes in their own unique lives.



Why does this matter? Current research shows that women who developed type 1 diabetes before the age of ten years die an average of nearly 18 years earlier than women who do not have diabetes. Men in the corresponding situation lose almost 14 years of life.



This is LIFE. Years of adulthood that we aren't willing to surrender for our children. MADNESS.



After spending nearly one year creating this film, we couldn't be more excited to showcase it for all of The Blue Ball guests at the Hilton Garden Inn Sioux Falls Downtown this night! We can't wait to have you join us!

Tickets: $150