The Book of Mormon - Sioux Falls
May 2, 2025 - May 3, 2025
Outrageous musical comedy that follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
All Dates:
May 2, 2025 - May 3, 2025
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.