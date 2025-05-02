The Book of Mormon - Sioux Falls

May 2, 2025 - May 3, 2025

Outrageous musical comedy that follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000

All Dates:
