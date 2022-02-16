THE CHOIR OF MAN
Feb 16, 2022 7:30 pm
THE RUNAWAY INTERNATIONAL HIT IS COMING TO SIOUX FALLS! Known across the globe as “the ultimate-feel good show,” THE CHOIR OF MAN offers up one hour of indisputable joy for all ages! It’s a party. It’s a concert. It’s the best pub “lock-in” you’ve ever been to. Featuring pop, classic rock, folk, Broadway and pub tunes, THE CHOIR OF MAN has something for everyone. A multi-talented cast of nine great guys combines hair-raising harmonies, foot-stomping singalongs, world-class tap dance and poetic meditations on the power of community in this riotously enjoyable homage to that gathering place we’ve all missed so much over the last year: your local pub. With a real working bar on stage, come ready to drink in the action. The first round’s on us. Cheers!
Recommended for ages 9 and up.
Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. considers parents/guardians to be the best decision-makers on what is appropriate for their children and families.
Programs, dates, times and prices subject to change. All attendees regardless of age must purchase a ticket unless otherwise noted.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion - Mary W. Sommervold Hall
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|(605) 367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|https://www.washingtonpavilion.or/event/choir-man
