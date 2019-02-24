The Church Basement Ladies in Rise Up, O Men (theater) - Sioux Falls

Feb 24, 2019 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

This sidesplitting peek into the lives of the rural Norwegian Lutherans who audiences first fell in love with in the original Church Basement Ladies is in the sixth chapter of the story. Rise Up, O Men features familiar faces: Mrs. Mavis Gilmerson, Mrs. Vivian Snustad and Mrs. Karin Engleson who would never leave the basement kitchen unattended, of course. (Who would make bars for the youth group meeting?)

Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.