The Color Purple (musical) - Sioux Falls
Jan 14, 2020 - Jan 16, 2020
The Color Purple: The Musical is a joyous American classic about a young woman’s journey to love and triumph in the American South. Winner of the 2016 Tony Award® for best musical revival, The Color Purple was hailed as “a direct hit to the heart” by The Hollywood Reporter.
Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/color-purple-musical
All Dates:
Jan 14, 2020 - Jan 16, 2020 7:30 - 10 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.