The Color Purple (musical) - Sioux Falls

Jan 14, 2020 - Jan 16, 2020

The Color Purple: The Musical is a joyous American classic about a young woman’s journey to love and triumph in the American South. Winner of the 2016 Tony Award® for best musical revival, The Color Purple was hailed as “a direct hit to the heart” by The Hollywood Reporter.

Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/color-purple-musical

All Dates:
Jan 14, 2020 - Jan 16, 2020 7:30 - 10 pm

