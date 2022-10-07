The Crucible - Pierre

Oct 13, 2022 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Winner of the 1953 Tony Award for Best Play, this exciting drama about the Puritan purge of witchcraft in old Salem focuses upon a young farmer, his wife and a young servant-girl who maliciously causes the wife’s arrest for witchcraft. The farmer brings the girl to court to admit the lie—and it is here that the monstrous course of bigotry and deceit is terrifyingly depicted. The farmer, instead of saving his wife, finds himself also accused of witchcraft and ultimately condemned with a host of others.

Fee: $Adult tickets - $15. Student (high school and under) and senior citizen tickets are $13