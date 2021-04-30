Share |

The Good Humor Men 2 - Sioux Falls

Apr 30, 2021 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Three more of America’s funniest stand-up comedians come to Sioux Falls for a one-night haha-palooza. "Seinfeld" writer Pat Hazell returns with comics Andy Hendrickson ("The Late Show with David Letterman") and Moody McCarthy ("Conan," "Jimmy Kimmel Live") for an evening packed with punchlines, devilishly clever writing and hair-trigger laughs. Enjoy watching video clips of their performances below in their bios. A ticket gets you a seat even though you will be rolling in the aisles.

 

Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.


Location:   Washington Pavilion 301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Map:   301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org

All Dates:
