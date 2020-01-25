Share |

The Good Humor Men - Sioux Falls

Jan 25, 2020 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Three of America’s funniest stand up comedians (with numerous appearances on The Tonight Show, The Late Show and The Daily Show) join forces to showcase their original brand of humor in an evening packed with punch lines, clever writing and hair trigger laughs.

Please note that this show will take place at the Orpheum Theater Center at 315 N. Phillips Avenue.

 

Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.


Location:   Orpheum Theater Center
Map:   315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@siouxfallsorpheum.com
Website:   http://www.siouxfallsorpheum.com/events-tickets/upcoming-events/the-good-humor-men/

Three of America’s funniest stand up comedians perform.

Orpheum Theater Center
Orpheum Theater Center 57104 315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

