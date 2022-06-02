The Good Night Theatre Collective Presents: A Culinary Cabaret

Jun 2, 2022 - Jun 3, 2022

Good Night brings a whole new kind of cabaret to the dinner table next summer. Enjoy a pairing of delicious little eats with a setlist of songs selected for their appetizing titles. Kick off your summer with the very tasty A Culinary Cabaret.



Featuring a cast of incredible local talent, curated snacks and a LIVE band, don’t miss these delectable delights at the Washington Pavilion this June — but be sure to order a ticket in advance, or you might not get a seat!



The show organizer considers parents/guardians to be the best decision-makers on what is appropriate for their children and families.

