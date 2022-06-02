Share |

The Good Night Theatre Collective Presents: A Culinary Cabaret

Jun 2, 2022 - Jun 3, 2022

Good Night brings a whole new kind of cabaret to the dinner table next summer. Enjoy a pairing of delicious little eats with a setlist of songs selected for their appetizing titles. Kick off your summer with the very tasty A Culinary Cabaret.

Featuring a cast of incredible local talent, curated snacks and a LIVE band, don’t miss these delectable delights at the Washington Pavilion this June — but be sure to order a ticket in advance, or you might not get a seat!

The show organizer considers parents/guardians to be the best decision-makers on what is appropriate for their children and families.

Programs, dates, times and prices subject to change. All attendees regardless of age must purchase a ticket unless otherwise noted. 


Location:   Washington Pavilion - Belbas Theater
Map:   301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   (605) 367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/culinary-cabaret

All Dates:
Jun 2, 2022 - Jun 3, 2022 7:30pm

