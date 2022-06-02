The Good Night Theatre Collective Presents: A Culinary Cabaret
Jun 2, 2022 - Jun 3, 2022
Good Night brings a whole new kind of cabaret to the dinner table next summer. Enjoy a pairing of delicious little eats with a setlist of songs selected for their appetizing titles. Kick off your summer with the very tasty A Culinary Cabaret.
Featuring a cast of incredible local talent, curated snacks and a LIVE band, don’t miss these delectable delights at the Washington Pavilion this June — but be sure to order a ticket in advance, or you might not get a seat!
The show organizer considers parents/guardians to be the best decision-makers on what is appropriate for their children and families.
Programs, dates, times and prices subject to change. All attendees regardless of age must purchase a ticket unless otherwise noted.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion - Belbas Theater
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|(605) 367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/culinary-cabaret
All Dates:
Jun 2, 2022 - Jun 3, 2022 7:30pm
