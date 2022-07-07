The Good Night Theatre Collective Presents: You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown
Jul 7, 2022 - Jul 9, 2022
Good Night’s first official family show brings the classic Peanuts comic strip gang to life on stage. Featuring some of the most iconic cartoon characters of all time, follow the follies of down-on-his-luck Charlie Brown and his trusty beagle buddy, Snoopy.
Featuring a cast of incredible local talent and a LIVE band, don’t miss the beloved cartoon come to life at the Washington Pavilion this July — but be sure to order a ticket in advance, or you might not get a seat!
You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown is presented by arrangement with Tams-Witmark, a Concord Theatricals Company 250 West 57th Street, 6th Floor New York, NY 10107-0102 www.tamswitmark.com
The show organizer considers parents/guardians to be the best decision-makers on what is appropriate for their children and families.
Programs, dates, times and prices subject to change. All attendees regardless of age must purchase a ticket unless otherwise noted.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion - Belbas Theater
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|(605) 367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/youre-good-man-charlie-brown
All Dates:
Jul 7, 2022 - Jul 9, 2022 Performances at 7:30PM
