The Good Night Theatre Collective Presents: You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown

Jul 7, 2022 - Jul 9, 2022

Good Night’s first official family show brings the classic Peanuts comic strip gang to life on stage. Featuring some of the most iconic cartoon characters of all time, follow the follies of down-on-his-luck Charlie Brown and his trusty beagle buddy, Snoopy.



Featuring a cast of incredible local talent and a LIVE band, don’t miss the beloved cartoon come to life at the Washington Pavilion this July — but be sure to order a ticket in advance, or you might not get a seat!



You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown is presented by arrangement with Tams-Witmark, a Concord Theatricals Company 250 West 57th Street, 6th Floor New York, NY 10107-0102 www.tamswitmark.com

The show organizer considers parents/guardians to be the best decision-makers on what is appropriate for their children and families.

Programs, dates, times and prices subject to change. All attendees regardless of age must purchase a ticket unless otherwise noted.