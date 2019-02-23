The Great American Talent Show (play) - Sioux Falls

Feb 23, 2019 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

From renowned playwright Joseph Robinette, here’s a great parody of American Idol, America’s Got Talent, and all TV talent shows. It’s the final night of the yearlong TV talent show to end all talent shows. Our finalists anxiously await their final shot at fame and fortune. Three self-important judges — including the token brutally honest Brit character — cajole or praise each contestant in hilarious ways. Who will win the tournament of champions? Will it be the girl who sings a ludicrous ”heartbreak” song? An eager comedian with laughably old jokes? Perhaps the kazoo-playing one-man band? The laughs are big even if the talent is small when you add in an impressionist who does everyone from Porky Pig to Gollum, a makeover artist, a model, and a genius who answers trick questions. This show is a real winner!



“Produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc., Denver, Colorado”

Admission: $0-10