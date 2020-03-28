Share |

"The History of Ellsworth AFB" - Spearfish

Mar 28, 2020 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Saturday, March 28 at 1:00 PM "The History of Ellsworth AFB" presented by: Bob Liebman, Major USAF (retired). Suggested Donation: $5 at the door.

 

Fee: $Suggested Donation: $5 at the door.


Location:   Bruce Miller Theater
Map:   825 Heritage Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-9378
Email:   info@westernheritagecenter.com

All Dates:
Mar 28, 2020 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm

"The History of Ellsworth AFB" presented by: Bob Liebman, Major USAF (retired).

Bruce Miller Theater
Bruce Miller Theater 57783 825 Heritage Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783

Search All Events By Day

March (2020)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable