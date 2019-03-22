The Humans (play) - Lead

Mar 30, 2019 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

The Gold Camp Players Community Theater at Homestake Opera House will perform Stephen Karam’s Tony Award-winning dark comedy play The Humans.

The Humans is filled with equal parts humor and hurt, and tells the story of the quintessential family reunion — a group of people who love each other but still wrestle with basic human fears: old age, abandonment, poverty, and death. Breaking with tradition, Irish-American Erik Blake (Moses Ward) has brought his wife, Deidre (LeeAnn Paananen) and his mother (affectionately referred to as “Momo”, played by Diana Mathisrud) for Thanksgiving to the new home of his daughter Brigid (Laura Floyd) and her boyfriend (Dustin Floyd) in lower Manhattan. His mother is suffering from Alzheimer’s, and his other daughter Aimee (Lindsey Lothrop) has recently been the victim of a nasty breakup. The parents are disappointed that their daughters have left home to struggle in New York City, and worried the daughters are abandoning their values. As darkness falls outside the ramshackle pre-war duplex, eerie things start to go bump in the night and the heart and horrors of the Blake clan are exposed.



Admission is $15.00 for adults, $10.00 for HHOH members and $5.00 for students (6-17). Tickets may be purchased at the door, or online in advance of performances at www.homestakeoperahouse.org.



For more information or how to volunteer at this event, contact the HHOH office at 605-584-2067 or visit HomestakeOperaHouse.org The building is wheelchair accessible. Parking located within 3 block of theater. The HHOH is an equal opportunity provided and employer.