The Magic of Bill Blagg Live! - Sioux Falls

Feb 21, 2020 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Bill Blagg’s show combines his mind-blowing magical talents along with his trademark off-the-cuff personality to take you on a magical journey you’ll never forget! You’ll witness objects float in mid-air, vanish in the blink of an eye and so much more! Critics and audiences alike rave about Bill’s interactive magic and jaw-dropping illusions that will have you rubbing your eyes in disbelief. The Magic of Bill Blagg Live! is more than a magic show, it’s an interactive magic experience!

Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/magic-bill-blagg-live

All Dates:
Interactive magic and jaw-dropping illusions.

Washington Pavilion
