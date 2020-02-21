The Magic of Bill Blagg Live! - Sioux Falls

Feb 21, 2020 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Bill Blagg’s show combines his mind-blowing magical talents along with his trademark off-the-cuff personality to take you on a magical journey you’ll never forget! You’ll witness objects float in mid-air, vanish in the blink of an eye and so much more! Critics and audiences alike rave about Bill’s interactive magic and jaw-dropping illusions that will have you rubbing your eyes in disbelief. The Magic of Bill Blagg Live! is more than a magic show, it’s an interactive magic experience!

Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.