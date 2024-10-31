The Matthews Halloween Drawing Party - Spearfish

Oct 31, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

The Matthews is excited to announce their Halloween figure drawing workshop on Thursday, October 31 from 6-8:30 pm in the historic theater. This fun workshop for adults (18+) will feature drawing from live, costumed models in a creative atmosphere. Led by BHSU art professor Desy Schoenewies, no experience is necessary to participate in this free event. Artists are encouraged to bring their own supplies. For more information, contact the Matthews at (605) 642-7973, visit matthewsopera.com, or stop into the Matthews Gallery at 612 N. Main Street, Spearfish.