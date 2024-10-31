The Matthews Halloween Drawing Party - Spearfish

Oct 31, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

The Matthews is excited to announce their Halloween figure drawing workshop on Thursday, October 31 from 6-8:30 pm in the historic theater. This fun workshop for adults (18+) will feature drawing from live, costumed models in a creative atmosphere. Led by BHSU art professor Desy Schoenewies, no experience is necessary to participate in this free event. Artists are encouraged to bring their own supplies. For more information, contact the Matthews at (605) 642-7973, visit matthewsopera.com, or stop into the Matthews Gallery at 612 N. Main Street, Spearfish.


Location:   Matthews Theater
Map:   612 N Main Street, Spearfish, South Dakota 57783
Phone:   6056427973
Website:   http://612 N Main Street

All Dates:
Oct 31, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

The Matthews is excited to announce their Halloween figure drawing workshop on Thursday, October 31 from 6-8:30 pm in the historic theater. This fun workshop for adults (18+) will feature drawing from live, costumed models in a creative atmosphere. Led by BHSU art professor Desy Schoenewies, no experience is necessary to participate in this free event. Artists are encouraged to bring their own supplies. ...
Matthews Theater
Matthews Theater 57783 612 N Main Street, Spearfish, South Dakota 57783

Search All Events By Day

October (2024)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable