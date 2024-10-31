The Matthews Halloween Drawing Party - Spearfish
Oct 31, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
The Matthews is excited to announce their Halloween figure drawing workshop on Thursday, October 31 from 6-8:30 pm in the historic theater. This fun workshop for adults (18+) will feature drawing from live, costumed models in a creative atmosphere. Led by BHSU art professor Desy Schoenewies, no experience is necessary to participate in this free event. Artists are encouraged to bring their own supplies. For more information, contact the Matthews at (605) 642-7973, visit matthewsopera.com, or stop into the Matthews Gallery at 612 N. Main Street, Spearfish.
|Location:
|Matthews Theater
|Map:
|612 N Main Street, Spearfish, South Dakota 57783
|Phone:
|6056427973
|Website:
|http://612 N Main Street
All Dates:
Oct 31, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.