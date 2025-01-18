The Matthews WIne Experience - Spearfish

Jan 18, 2025 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Our season’s most exclusive event!
Being a guest at the Matthews Wine Experience will be a memorable evening. Two dozen wine varieties will be available to sample that have been hand-selected by Philips 66, Exit 14, and every ticket holder will receive an etched Riedel wine glass! This year, local craft beer and hors d’ouvres will be available to bring the experience to the next level!

Tickets are on sale! They will be available during business hours in the gallery, by phone (605.642.7973), or online. All tickets are $50.

Produced in Partnership with Philips 66, Exit 14

Sponsored by The Branding Iron Steakhouse & Saloon, Monument Health, and White’s Canyon Motors

 

Fee: $50


Location:   Matthews Theater
Map:   612 N Main Street, Spearfish, South Dakota 57783
Phone:   6056427973
Email:   visualarts@matthewsopera.com
Website:   http://612 N Main Street

All Dates:
A Fundraiser for The Matthews to rebuild the back theater stairwell entrance.

Matthews Theater
