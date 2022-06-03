The Mountaintop by Katori Hall

Jun 3, 2022 - Jun 12, 2022

Dr. Martin Luther King has just given his legendary "I've Been To The Mountaintop" sermon and has retired to room 306 of the Lorraine Motel the night before his assassination. A maid delivers his room service, though she seems to have more on her agenda than a simple meal. As their conversations progress, true intentions come to light in a story written to humanize Dr. King, to help us understand that you don't have to be superhuman to be a hero.