The Museum of Visual Materials Rebrand Open House & Ribbon Cutting - Sioux Falls

Sep 13, 2024 - Oct 10, 2024

The Museum of Visual Materials is retiring its beloved name. Please join us for our open house and ribbon cutting, Thursday, October 10th from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm. We will be announcing and celebrating our new name with appetizers from Chef Dominque’s, styled space by Serendipitous Events, and a Photo Booth and DJ services from Complete Weddings and Events. Beverages will be available for purchase; all proceeds contribute to our arts programming.

 

Fee: $Free


Location:   The Museum of Visual Materials
Map:   500 N. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-271-9500
Email:   events@sfmvm.com
Website:   https://sfmvm.com

All Dates:
