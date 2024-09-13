The Museum of Visual Materials Rebrand Open House & Ribbon Cutting - Sioux Falls
Sep 13, 2024 - Oct 10, 2024
The Museum of Visual Materials is retiring its beloved name. Please join us for our open house and ribbon cutting, Thursday, October 10th from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm. We will be announcing and celebrating our new name with appetizers from Chef Dominque’s, styled space by Serendipitous Events, and a Photo Booth and DJ services from Complete Weddings and Events. Beverages will be available for purchase; all proceeds contribute to our arts programming.
Fee: $Free
|Location:
|The Museum of Visual Materials
|Map:
|500 N. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-271-9500
|Email:
|events@sfmvm.com
|Website:
|https://sfmvm.com
All Dates:
Sep 13, 2024 - Oct 10, 2024
The Museum of Visual Materials is retiring its beloved name. Please join us for our open house and ribbon cutting, Thursday, October 10th from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm. We will be announcing and celebrating our new name with appetizers from Chef Dominque’s, styled space by Serendipitous Events, and a Photo Booth and DJ services from Complete Weddings and Events. Beverages will be available for purchase; all proceeds contribute to our arts programming.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.