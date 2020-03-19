The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley, Jr. - Sioux Falls

Mar 19, 2020 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Stanley Lambchop is your ordinary, everyday ten-year-old, until the bulletin board on the wall above his bed comes loose and falls right on top of him. The next morning, Stanley wakes up flat. In a whirlwind musical travelogue, Stanley, the ultimate exchange student, scours the globe for a solution to his unusual problem. He's stamped, posted and cancelled from Hollywood and France to Honolulu and beyond, all in an effort to become a three-dimensional boy once more.

Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for ticket pricing.