The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley, Jr. - Sioux Falls
Mar 19, 2020 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Stanley Lambchop is your ordinary, everyday ten-year-old, until the bulletin board on the wall above his bed comes loose and falls right on top of him. The next morning, Stanley wakes up flat. In a whirlwind musical travelogue, Stanley, the ultimate exchange student, scours the globe for a solution to his unusual problem. He's stamped, posted and cancelled from Hollywood and France to Honolulu and beyond, all in an effort to become a three-dimensional boy once more.
Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for ticket pricing.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/dapa-presents-musical-adventures-flat-stanley-jr
All Dates:
Mar 20, 2020 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Mar 21, 2020 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm Also 7-9 pm
Mar 22, 2020 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
A whirlwind musical travelogue.
