THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG-Sioux Falls

Oct 18, 2019 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

What would happen if Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python had an illegitimate Broadway baby? You’d get THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Broadway & London’s award-winning smash comedy! Called “A GUT-BUSTING HIT” (The New York Times) and “THE FUNNIEST PLAY BROADWAY HAS EVER SEEN” (HuffPost), this classic murder mystery is chock-full of mishaps and madcap mania delivering “A RIOTOUS EXPLOSION OF COMEDY” (Daily Beast.)

 

Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org

All Dates:
Oct 18, 2019 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Oct 19, 2019 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm and 7:30pm to 10:00pm

Washington Pavilion
Washington Pavilion 57104 301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD, SD 57104

