THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG-Sioux Falls
Oct 18, 2019 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
What would happen if Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python had an illegitimate Broadway baby? You’d get THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Broadway & London’s award-winning smash comedy! Called “A GUT-BUSTING HIT” (The New York Times) and “THE FUNNIEST PLAY BROADWAY HAS EVER SEEN” (HuffPost), this classic murder mystery is chock-full of mishaps and madcap mania delivering “A RIOTOUS EXPLOSION OF COMEDY” (Daily Beast.)
Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
All Dates:
Oct 19, 2019 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm and 7:30pm to 10:00pm
