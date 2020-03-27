Share |

The Sons of Norway Annual Torsk and Meatball Dinner - Sioux Falls

Mar 27, 2020 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm

The Sons of Norway Annual Torsk and Meatball Dinner will be held on Friday, March 27th, 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 327 South Dakota, Sioux Falls, South Dakota. To reserve tickets, call Beth at 605-553-7699 before Thursday, March 26th—all tickets are pre-sale only. Lefse and frozen torsk will be pre-sold “to-go” with an order deadline of Monday, March 23rd, and pick-up on Friday, March 27th, after 4 p.m. A Bake Sale and Silent Auction featuring Scandinavian items will be held during dinner. Proceeds from the dinner provides scholarships for youth to attend cultural heritage summer camps or college.

Fee: $20


Location:   First Lutheran Church
Map:   327 South Dakota, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57105
Phone:   605-553-7699
All Dates:
