THE TEMPTATIONS AND THE FOUR TOPS - Sioux Falls

Sep 26, 2019 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

On the heels of the 60th Anniversary of Motown Records, two of the greatest R&B groups of all time — The Temptations and The Four Tops — will perform on stage at the Washington Pavilion.

Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.