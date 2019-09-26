THE TEMPTATIONS AND THE FOUR TOPS - Sioux Falls
Sep 26, 2019 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
On the heels of the 60th Anniversary of Motown Records, two of the greatest R&B groups of all time — The Temptations and The Four Tops — will perform on stage at the Washington Pavilion.
Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/temptations-and-four-tops
All Dates:
