THE TEMPTATIONS AND THE FOUR TOPS - Sioux Falls

Sep 26, 2019 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

On the heels of the 60th Anniversary of Motown Records, two of the greatest R&B groups of all time — The Temptations and The Four Tops — will perform on stage at the Washington Pavilion.

 

Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/temptations-and-four-tops

