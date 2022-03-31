The Wildest Banquet Auction in the Midwest

Mar 31, 2022 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

We are proud to announce that we are bringing back “The Wildest Banquet Auction in the Midwest” with an all-new twist this year! Usually, you have to travel to New Mexico, Texas or Wyoming to see authentic western entertainment. Well guess what…you don’t need to travel because we are bringing in one of the all-time top chuckwagon dinner shows special just for this event! This year’s banquet will feature Syd Masters and the Swing Riders straight from New Mexico along with our friends from the PBR. To top it off we will have an authentic chuckwagon style meal like no other this year! The event will also feature an exciting live and silent auction with many great items to bid on.

Tickets on sale now for $75 at https://shop.mccrossanboysranch.com/Event-Tickets_c3.htm

Fee: $75