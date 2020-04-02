The Wildest Banquet Auction in the Midwest - Featuring Bonner Bolton from Dancing with the Stars! - Sioux Falls

Apr 2, 2020 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

The WILDEST BANQUET AUCTION IN THE MIDWEST

Thursday, April 2nd

5:30 PM

Sioux Falls Arena



Featuring Bonner Bolton from Dancing with the Stars!

This year will be another one of a kind event! Bonner Bolton suffered a devastating injury in 2016 when he dismounted from a bull and landed wrong ending his bull riding career. It would take more than a broken neck to keep Bonner down. Bolton, initially paralyzed, eventually regained mobility and participated in the 2017 season of Dancing with the Stars. Bonner will share his story of overcoming obstacles at this year’s event. Dust off those cowboy boots and join us for music, photo opportunities and a chance to meet with PBR cowboys (and bulls) for a night of entertainment you won’t forget!

We hope you’ll join us for this fun-filled event. Your support of our annual Banquet Auction makes a huge impact on our boys at the Ranch each year. The event will also feature an exciting live and silent auction with great items to bid on, including a Florida getaway, a Black Hills getaway and lots of jewelry, electronics, sports memorabilia, artwork and more. There will also be a wonderful meal along with an evening of entertainment you won’t want to miss!



Tickets: $75

https://shop.mccrossanboysranch.com/Event-Tickets_c3.htm



Sioux Falls Arena

5:30 – Silent Auction & Music by The Rude Band

6:30 – Dinner

7:00 – Live Auction & Keynote by Bonner Bolton

Fee: $75