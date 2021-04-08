The Wildest Banquet Auction in the Midwest - Featuring Bonner Bolton from Dancing with the Stars! - Sioux Falls
Apr 8, 2021 5:30 pm
“The Wildest Banquet Auction in the Midwest”...featuring Bonner Bolton, cowboy contestant on Dancing with the Stars along with our friends from the PBR (Professional Bull Riders).
This year will be another one of a kind event! Bonner Bolton suffered a devastating injury in 2016 when he dismounted from a bull and landed wrong ending his bull riding career. It would take more than a broken neck to keep Bonner down. Bolton, initially paralyzed, eventually regained mobility and participated in the 2017 season of Dancing with the Stars. Bonner will share his story of overcoming obstacles at this year’s event. We hope you will join us for this fundraiser at the Sioux Falls Arena either in person or online!
Dust off those cowboy boots and join us for music, photo opportunities and a chance to meet with PBR cowboys (and bulls) for a night of entertainment you won’t forget!
Tickets: $75 – Purchase online here: www.shop.mccrossanboysranch.
April 8, 2021 – Sioux Falls Arena or Online
5:30 – Silent Auction, Music by The Rude Band, Photo Opportunities with PBR Guests
6:30 – Dinner
7:00 – Live Auction & Guest Speaker Bonner Bolton
Emcee: PBR’s Matt West
Individual tickets and tables of 8 can be reserved
For Information call the Development Office: 339-1203
Proceeds support our programs for at-risk youth!
|Location:
|Sioux Falls Arena
|Map:
|47135 260th Ave., Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57107
|Phone:
|605-339-1203
|Email:
|christy.menning@mccrossan.org
|Website:
|http://www.shop.mccrossanboysranch.com/Event-Tickets_c3.htm
All Dates:
