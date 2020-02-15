The Wizard of Oz with Orchestra - Sioux Falls
Feb 15, 2020 - Feb 16, 2020
Watch the classic film as the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra performs its score.
|Location:
|Washington Pavillion
|Map:
|301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Website:
|http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/south-dakota-symphony-wizard-oz-orchestra
All Dates:
Feb 15, 2020 - Feb 16, 2020
Watch the classic film as the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra performs its score.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.