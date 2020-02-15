Share |

The Wizard of Oz with Orchestra - Sioux Falls

Feb 15, 2020 - Feb 16, 2020

Watch the classic film as the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra performs its score.


Location:   Washington Pavillion
Map:   301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Website:   http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/south-dakota-symphony-wizard-oz-orchestra

All Dates:
Feb 15, 2020 - Feb 16, 2020

Watch the classic film as the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra performs its score.

Washington Pavillion
Washington Pavillion 57104 301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

February (2020)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable