Share |

Trader Days & Backyard BBQ Competition - Fort Pierre

Aug 16, 2019 - Aug 18, 2019

Carnival, music, children's activities, re-enactments, fast draw contest held in Lilly Park concurrent with the State High School Finals Rodeo at the Stanley County Fairgrounds. Backyard BBQ Competition is a fundraiser for Verendrye Museum: Contact Steve 280-2737.

Annual Vendor Art & Craft Show held in adjacent Expo Center Friday, Saturday and Sunday August 16-17-18. Contact Callie Iversen 295-4831 to enter.

 

 

 


Location:   Lilly Park
Map:   415 Ash Ave., Fort Pierre, SD 57532
Phone:   605-223-7603
Email:   fpdc@fortpierre.com

All Dates:
Aug 16, 2019 - Aug 18, 2019

Celebrate the rich trading post history of Fort Pierre.

Lilly Park
Lilly Park 57532 415 Ash Ave., Fort Pierre, SD 57532

Search All Events By Day

August (2019)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable