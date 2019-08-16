Trader Days & Backyard BBQ Competition - Fort Pierre
Aug 16, 2019 - Aug 18, 2019
Carnival, music, children's activities, re-enactments, fast draw contest held in Lilly Park concurrent with the State High School Finals Rodeo at the Stanley County Fairgrounds. Backyard BBQ Competition is a fundraiser for Verendrye Museum: Contact Steve 280-2737.
Annual Vendor Art & Craft Show held in adjacent Expo Center Friday, Saturday and Sunday August 16-17-18. Contact Callie Iversen 295-4831 to enter.
|Location:
|Lilly Park
|Map:
|415 Ash Ave., Fort Pierre, SD 57532
|Phone:
|605-223-7603
|Email:
|fpdc@fortpierre.com
All Dates:
Celebrate the rich trading post history of Fort Pierre.
