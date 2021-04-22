Train Day 2021 - Redfield

Apr 22, 2021 - Jun 12, 2021

Ride in our barrel train or take a slow journey down the Agtegra track on one of five motorcars. Listen as Rick Mills takes you back to the days of passenger trains in South Dakota. View our display on the South Dakota National Guard's participation to secure the southern border in 1919, and how Camp Hagman near Redfield provided the training to revitalize the guard. Shop our gift shop, eat at the concession, and check out our 1914 historic depot. Make use of our train related back drops to capture the day. Everyone will leave with a memento from the day. Check out the web site for updates.