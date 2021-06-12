Share |

Train Day 2021 - Redfield

Jun 12, 2021 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Ride in our barrel train or take a slow journey down the Agtegra track on one of five motorcars. View our display on the South Dakota National Guard's participation to secure the southern border in 1919, and how Camp Hagman near Redfield provided the training to revitalize the guard. Shop our gift shop, eat at the concession, and check out our 1914 historic depot. Make use of our train related back drops to capture the day. Everyone will leave with a memento from the day. Check out the web site for updates.

Listen as Rick Mills takes you back to the days of passenger trains in South Dakota. He will be speaking at 7pm on June 11th and at 11am and 2pm on June 12th.


Location:   CNW Historic RR Depot
Map:   715 West 3rd St, Redfield, SD 57469
Phone:   605 450 4566
Email:   cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
Website:   http://tourism.redfield-sd.com

All Dates:
Concessions available.

