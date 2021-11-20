Trains at Christmas

Nov 20, 2021 - Nov 21, 2021

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society hosts display of model railroads in a Christmas setting. Trains At Christmas is a great time to shop for your train enthusiast. This year Trains At Christmas will be held on November 20 and 21, 2021.

Doors open on the 23rd at 10:00am and close at 5:00pm, on Sunday the 24th, doors open at 10:00am and close at 4:00pm. There is something for everyone so bring the entire family young and young at heart.



There will also be a number of vendors offering train related items. Presentations on railroading will be offered by Rick Mills, who is the Director of the South Dakota State Railroad museum. An additional attraction will be a display of doll houses presented by the Minnehaha County Mini Makers club. During the two day meet the Sioux Valley Model Engineers will have their club’s permanent layout open at no charge. That layout includes multiple operating trains and a recently completed large HO scale circus.