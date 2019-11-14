Trans-Siberian Orchestra-Christmas Eve and Other Stories- Sioux Falls

Nov 14, 2019 7:30 pm

The multi-platinum, critically-acclaimed progressive rock group will be bringing its highly-anticipated Winter Tour 2019 to the SMG-managed Denny Sanford PREMIER Center November 14 at 7:30 p.m.! Returning with all-new staging and effects is the unforgettable show that started it all, Christmas Eve and Other Stories. TSO’s show that started small, performed to 12,000 people in five cities in 1999, which then exploded onto the national scene, eventually playing to nine million fans over the course of an incredible 12 years (through 2011), the mega-hit Christmas Eve and Other Stories has grossed an

incredible $377 million over 1,224 performances.

Hallmark Channel and Midwest Communications are proud to welcome TSO when they return to Sioux Falls. Tickets go on sale September 13 at 10 a.m. at the KELOLAND Box Office and www.ticketmaster.com. Prices start at $49.50.

Christmas Eve and Other Stories is based on the triple-platinum album of the same name and follows a story by

TSO’s late founder/composer/lyricist Paul O’Neill. In keeping with the classic line “If You Want To Arrange

It, This World You Can Change It,” the story is set on Christmas Eve when a young angel is sent to Earth to

bring back what is best representative of humanity. Following favorite TSO themes of “strangers helping

strangers” and “the kindness of others,” Christmas Eve & Other Stories takes listeners all over the world to help

reunite a young girl with her distraught father. The album and tour feature such fan-favorites as “Ornament” and

the epic “Old City Bar,” both of which have not been performed live in recent years. The rock opera also

features such TSO classics as "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24," "O’ Come All Ye Faithful," "Good King Joy,"

"Promises to Keep," and "This Christmas Day." Additionally, the tour will enjoy a new second set containing

some of TSO’s greatest hits and fan-pleasers including "Christmas Canon," “Wizards In Winter” and many

more.



TSO’s Winter Tour 2019 is presented by Hallmark Channel.