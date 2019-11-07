Treasure Island (theater) - Sioux Falls

Nov 7, 2019 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Excitement runs high in this musical adaptation of a favorite childhood adventure story. Robert Louis Stevenson's thrilling tale of pirates, treasure maps, mutiny on the high seas and pieces of eight follows Jim Hawkins, an ordinary youth who is drawn into a dangerous race for buried treasure against the treacherous Long John Silver. As the author himself wrote, "If this don't fetch the kids, why, they have gone rotten since my day."

Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.