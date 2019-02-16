Tune Kaboom in The Cave of Doom (play) - Lead

Feb 17, 2019 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

More than 30 children from the communities of Lead and Deadwood will be performing in the Gold Camp Players (GCP) children’s theater play, “Tune Kaboom in The Cave of Doom” at the Historic Homestake Opera House.



“Tune Kaboom in The Cave of Doom” is a comedy play directed by Lindsy Thomas and Lindsey Lothrop



Set inside a cave, this goofy action-adventure spoof features acclaimed archaeologist Tune Kaboom, who is hoping to rejuvenate his career and fatten his bank account by taking five contest winners on an expedition to the notorious Cave of Doom. But rather than the rich and famous contestants he had hoped for, a paperwork blunder saddles Tune with a B-list cast of spelunkers that includes a wannabe starlet, a clumsy professor, a teen reporter, and two slick-talking mobsters. Things go from bad to worse when the cave floor collapses, dropping the motley, mediocre crew miles below the Earth’s surface. In order to escape, the band of mis-adventurers must navigate dark caverns which are home to a paranoid miner, hungry snake people, a yodeling dragon, dance-happy dwarves, and the most terrifying of all — the Tooth Fairy! Will the band of misfits make it back to the surface alive, or will Tune’s longtime business partner take over as the “world’s greatest adventurer?" There are laughs and action at every turn in this simple-to-stage comedy loosely modeled after the popular Indiana Jones movie series and a pastiche of 1940s action-adventure films. “The play is written by Willow McLaughlin and produced in cooperation with Pioneer Drama Service Inc., Denver, CO.





Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for HHOH members, $4 for students, and free to children 6 and younger. Tickets are available at the door.



For more information, please contact the Homestake Opera House at 605-584-2067 or visit HomestakeOperaHouse.org.



