Twilight Flights - Renner
Dec 10, 2020 - Dec 12, 2020
Enjoy a helicopter flight to see the lights of Sioux Falls and Winter Wonderland at Falls Park!
Cost is $265.00 for 2, and $300.00 for 3. Includes, wines and heavy appetizers, flight, and dessert and wines.
Must call for reservations with a credit card to hold it. 605-543-5071.
Fee: $Twilight flight for two $265 or Twilight flight for three $300
|Location:
|Strawbale Winery
|Map:
|47215 257th ST, Renner, South Dakota 57055
|Phone:
|605-543-5071
|Email:
|info@strawbalewinery.com
All Dates:
Dec 4, 2020 - Dec 5, 2020 Flights occur from 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Dec 10, 2020 - Dec 12, 2020 Flights occur from 5:00pm - 10:00 pm
Dec 17, 2020 - Dec 20, 2020 Flights occur from 5:00pm - 10:00 pm
Dec 27, 2020 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
