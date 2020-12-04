Twilight Flights - Renner

Dec 17, 2020 - Dec 20, 2020

Enjoy a helicopter flight to see the lights of Sioux Falls and Winter Wonderland at Falls Park!

Cost is $265.00 for 2, and $300.00 for 3. Includes, wines and heavy appetizers, flight, and dessert and wines.

Must call for reservations with a credit card to hold it. 605-543-5071.

Fee: $Twilight flight for two $265 or Twilight flight for three $300