Two Visions of Success: Seth Bullock and James K. P. Miller in Early Deadwood

Apr 14, 2022 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm

BHSU Professor Emeritus David Wolff will present a program on Seth Bullock and James K. P. Miller, who were two of Deadwood’s leading citizens. They arrived with the gold rush, ran businesses next to each other, and worked to turn the gold camp into a prosperous community. Despite having many shared experiences, they had different visions of what success meant for themselves and for Deadwood. This presentation will look at their motivations and actions, while examining how the two men interacted with one another. They both accomplished much as they helped create a modern Deadwood, but they did it in different ways.



The program will be followed by a reception and a book signing of Dr. Wolff's latest book, The Savior of Deadwood: James K. P. Miller on the Gold Frontier. Copies will be available for purchase.



Sponsored by the BHSU Foundation, the Joy Center, BHSU College of Liberal Arts, and the Leland D. Case Library for Western Historical Studies.