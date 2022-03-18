Share |

ULTIMATE GARTH BROOKS TRIBUTE WITH SHAWN GERHARD

Mar 18, 2022 7:00 pm

The number one Garth Brooks tribute show in the country comes to The Goss Opera House.  The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute with Shawn Gerhard presented by Liftgator.

Growing up in the 90s Garth Brooks was a huge impact on Shawn’s musical journey. Fast forward to 2013. Shawn now has the #1 Garth Brooks tribute show in the country. With a backing band that are some of Nashville‘s most spectacular players with major artist credits. Bandmembers such as bandleader and keyboard player Dave Gant, and Lead guitar player for Garth’s World tour Johnny Garcia, have both performed in Shawn’s tribute show. This show will give you a true glimpse of a Garth Brooks arena show. Sean truly is the next best thing!!

 


Location:   The Goss Opera House
Map:   100 E. Kemp Avenue, Watertown SD 57201
Phone:   (605) 753-0200
Email:   info@thegossoperahouse.com
Website:   https://www.thegossoperahouse.com/

All Dates:
Mar 18, 2022 7:00 pm

The number one Garth Brooks tribute show in the country comes to The Goss Opera House.  The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute with Shawn Gerhard presented by Liftgator. Growing up in the 90s Garth Brooks was a huge impact on Shawn’s musical journey. Fast forward to 2013. Shawn now has the #1 Garth Brooks tribute show in the country. With a backing band that are some of Nashville‘s most ...
The Goss Opera House
The Goss Opera House 57201 100 E. Kemp Avenue, Watertown SD 57201

Search All Events By Day

March (2022)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable