ULTIMATE GARTH BROOKS TRIBUTE WITH SHAWN GERHARD

Mar 18, 2022 7:00 pm

The number one Garth Brooks tribute show in the country comes to The Goss Opera House. The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute with Shawn Gerhard presented by Liftgator.

Growing up in the 90s Garth Brooks was a huge impact on Shawn’s musical journey. Fast forward to 2013. Shawn now has the #1 Garth Brooks tribute show in the country. With a backing band that are some of Nashville‘s most spectacular players with major artist credits. Bandmembers such as bandleader and keyboard player Dave Gant, and Lead guitar player for Garth’s World tour Johnny Garcia, have both performed in Shawn’s tribute show. This show will give you a true glimpse of a Garth Brooks arena show. Sean truly is the next best thing!!