USD Chamber Singers - In Concert

Mar 18, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

The USD Chamber Singers will present their tour program, "Out of the Ashes," on Friday, March 18, at 7:30 pm at First Congregational Church in Sioux Falls.

The program includes classical and contemporary musical selections from a wide range of time periods, featuring composers like Tschesnokoff, Stroope, and Lauridsen, as well as several folk songs and spirituals.

Fee: There is no cost to attend, but a freewill donation will be collected.