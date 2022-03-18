Share |

USD Chamber Singers - In Concert

Mar 18, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

The USD Chamber Singers will present their tour program, "Out of the Ashes," on Friday, March 18, at 7:30 pm at First Congregational Church in Sioux Falls.

The program includes classical and contemporary musical selections from a wide range of time periods, featuring composers like Tschesnokoff, Stroope, and Lauridsen, as well as several folk songs and spirituals. 

Fee: There is no cost to attend, but a freewill donation will be collected.


Location:   First Congregational Church
Map:   303 S. Dakota Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Email:   music@usd.edu

All Dates:
Mar 18, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

The 2022 USD Chamber Singers, under the direction of Dr. David Holdhusen, will present a program featuring music from a wide variety of composers and historical periods.

First Congregational Church
First Congregational Church 57104 303 S. Dakota Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

March (2022)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable