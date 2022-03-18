USD Chamber Singers - In Concert
Mar 18, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
The USD Chamber Singers will present their tour program, "Out of the Ashes," on Friday, March 18, at 7:30 pm at First Congregational Church in Sioux Falls.
The program includes classical and contemporary musical selections from a wide range of time periods, featuring composers like Tschesnokoff, Stroope, and Lauridsen, as well as several folk songs and spirituals.
Fee: There is no cost to attend, but a freewill donation will be collected.
|Location:
|First Congregational Church
|Map:
|303 S. Dakota Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Email:
|music@usd.edu
All Dates:
The 2022 USD Chamber Singers, under the direction of Dr. David Holdhusen, will present a program featuring music from a wide variety of composers and historical periods.
