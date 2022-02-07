Valentines Making

Feb 7, 2022 - Feb 14, 2022

Join us Feburary 7 - 14 from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. daily to create unique Valentine’s day cards at Custer State Park’s Visitor Center and share your buffalo to send to your loved ones. Learn some fun and crafty ways to create one of a kind cards. Let your creativity take control as you create your own cards, or use some of our ideas as a template for your own creations.