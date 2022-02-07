Valentines Making
Join us Feburary 7 - 14 from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. daily to create unique Valentine’s day cards at Custer State Park’s Visitor Center and share your buffalo to send to your loved ones. Learn some fun and crafty ways to create one of a kind cards. Let your creativity take control as you create your own cards, or use some of our ideas as a template for your own creations.
|Location:
|Custer State Park Visitor Center
|Map:
|13438 US Highway 16A, Custer, SD 57730
|Phone:
|605-255-4515
|Website:
|https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/custer-state-park/
All Dates:
Feb 7, 2022 - Feb 14, 2022 10am to 3pm daily
