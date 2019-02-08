Valentines Twilight Flights at Strawbale Winery - Renner
Feb 8, 2019 - Feb 9, 2019
Every love story deserves a helicopter ride. Celebrate Valentine’s Day early and start at the Strawbale Winery with hors d'oeuvres and wine. Then, take to the air and soar hand-in-hand above the warm lights of Sioux Falls. To celebrate your return, enjoy sweet treats and dessert wines back at the winery. Turn your romance into an adventure and reserve your spot today!
Enjoy a romantic evening and helicopter flight to see the lights of Sioux Falls. Cost is $245.00 for 2, and $280.00 for 3. Must call for reservations with a credit card to hold it.
Fee: $245/2 guests or $280/3 guests
|Location:
|Strawbale Winery
|Map:
|47215 257th St, Renner, SD 57055
|Phone:
|605-543-5071
|Email:
|Info@strawbalewinery.com
|Website:
|http://47215 257th St
All Dates:
Feb 8, 2019 - Feb 9, 2019 We will be flying the 8th and 9th! Call to make a reservation!
