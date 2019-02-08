Valentines Twilight Flights at Strawbale Winery - Renner

Feb 8, 2019 - Feb 9, 2019

Every love story deserves a helicopter ride. Celebrate Valentine’s Day early and start at the Strawbale Winery with hors d'oeuvres and wine. Then, take to the air and soar hand-in-hand above the warm lights of Sioux Falls. To celebrate your return, enjoy sweet treats and dessert wines back at the winery. Turn your romance into an adventure and reserve your spot today!

Enjoy a romantic evening and helicopter flight to see the lights of Sioux Falls. Cost is $245.00 for 2, and $280.00 for 3. Must call for reservations with a credit card to hold it.

Fee: $245/2 guests or $280/3 guests