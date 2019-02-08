Valentines Twilight Flights - Renner
Feb 8, 2019 - Feb 9, 2019
Every love story deserves a helicopter ride. Celebrate Valentine’s Day early and start at the Strawbale Winery with hors d'oeuvres and wine. Then take to the air and soar hand-in-hand above the warm lights of Sioux Falls. To celebrate your return, enjoy sweet treats and dessert wines back at the winery. Turn your romance into an adventure and reserve your spot today!
Cost is $245.00 for 2, and $280.00 for 3. Must call for reservations with a credit card to hold it.
|Location:
|Strawbale Winery
|Map:
|47215 257th St, Renner, SD 57055
|Phone:
|605-543-5071
|Email:
|Info@strawbalewinery.com
|Website:
|http://www.strawbalewinery.com
All Dates:
Feb 8, 2019 - Feb 9, 2019
Every love story deserves a helicopter ride.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.