Share |

Valentines Twilight Flights - Renner

Feb 8, 2019 - Feb 9, 2019

Every love story deserves a helicopter ride. Celebrate Valentine’s Day early and start at the Strawbale Winery with hors d'oeuvres and wine. Then take to the air and soar hand-in-hand above the warm lights of Sioux Falls. To celebrate your return, enjoy sweet treats and dessert wines back at the winery. Turn your romance into an adventure and reserve your spot today!

Cost is $245.00 for 2, and $280.00 for 3. Must call for reservations with a credit card to hold it.

 


Location:   Strawbale Winery
Map:   47215 257th St, Renner, SD 57055
Phone:   605-543-5071
Email:   Info@strawbalewinery.com
Website:   http://www.strawbalewinery.com

All Dates:
Feb 8, 2019 - Feb 9, 2019

Every love story deserves a helicopter ride.

Strawbale Winery
Strawbale Winery 47215 47215 257th St, Renner, SD 57055

Search All Events By Day

February (2019)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable