Valentines Twilight Flights - Renner

Feb 8, 2019 - Feb 9, 2019

Every love story deserves a helicopter ride. Celebrate Valentine’s Day early and start at the Strawbale Winery with hors d'oeuvres and wine. Then take to the air and soar hand-in-hand above the warm lights of Sioux Falls. To celebrate your return, enjoy sweet treats and dessert wines back at the winery. Turn your romance into an adventure and reserve your spot today!

Cost is $245.00 for 2, and $280.00 for 3. Must call for reservations with a credit card to hold it.