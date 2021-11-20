Share |

Vendor & Craft Market

Nov 20, 2021 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Begin your holiday shopping at the Watertown Mall with lots of vendors and crafters!


Location:   Watertown Mall
Map:   1300 9th Ave. SE Watertown, SD 57201
Phone:   605-882-1734
Email:   nicki@lexingtonco.com
Website:   https://thewatertownmall.com/

All Dates:
