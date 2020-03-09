WAITRESS: A NEW MUSICAL- Sioux Falls
Mar 9, 2020 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Inspired by the beloved film, WAITRESS: A NEW MUSICAL tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town. A baking contest and the town’s new doctor may offer her a fresh start, but Jenna must summon the strength to rebuild her own life.
Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/waitress-new-musical
All Dates:
Mar 9, 2020 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Mar 10, 2020 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Mar 11, 2020 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.