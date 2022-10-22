Walker Hayes Glad You're Here Tour

Oct 22, 2022 7:30 pm

Walker Hayes and special guest parmalee at the Denny Sanford October 22!

Not even a year ago, Hayes released the smash-hit “Fancy Like” which catapulted him into super-stardom. In addition to hitting number one at country radio, the track held the number one spot on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart for over six months, and saw Hayes perform everywhere from the American Music Awards to the halftime show of the AFC Championship game.

His follow up “AA,” is currently climbing the radio charts, holding firm on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart, and recently found Hayes on this year’s ACM Awards and CMT Music Awards performing the hit single.