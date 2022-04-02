Share |

Watertown Coin & Currency Show

Apr 2, 2022 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Watertown Coin & Currency Show our next show will be held on Apr 2nd, 2022 in Watertown, South Dakota.

This coin show will be held at the Elks Lodge 28+ tables.

Dealers will be on hand to buy and sell coins, stamps, gold, silver, tokens and supplies.  They will also be happy to help you appraise your collection.

****Due to the COVID-19 outbreak we are encouraging all of our visitors to verify that the coin show has not been canceled by contacting the promoter/contact directly before attending the show.


Location:   Elks Lodge
Map:   600 West Kemp Ave. Watertown, SD 57201
Phone:   (605) 882-4663
Website:   https://www.coinshows-usa.com/Watertown-Coin-and-Currency-Show

All Dates:
