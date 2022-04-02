Watertown Coin & Currency Show
Apr 2, 2022 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Watertown Coin & Currency Show our next show will be held on Apr 2nd, 2022 in Watertown, South Dakota.
This coin show will be held at the Elks Lodge 28+ tables.
Dealers will be on hand to buy and sell coins, stamps, gold, silver, tokens and supplies. They will also be happy to help you appraise your collection.
****Due to the COVID-19 outbreak we are encouraging all of our visitors to verify that the coin show has not been canceled by contacting the promoter/contact directly before attending the show.
|Location:
|Elks Lodge
|Map:
|600 West Kemp Ave. Watertown, SD 57201
|Phone:
|(605) 882-4663
|Website:
|https://www.coinshows-usa.com/Watertown-Coin-and-Currency-Show
All Dates:
