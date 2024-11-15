We Are All Weeds, exhibit reception - Sioux Falls
Nov 15, 2024 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
We Are All Weeds
recent work in found furniture, cast paper, plaster and natural materials
by Susan M Heggestad
Nov. 15- Dec. 12, 2024
Reception: Friday, Nov. 15th, 7-9 pm
*Gallery talk at 7:30 pm*
Eide/Dalrymple Gallery, Augustana University
Center for the Arts, Corner of 30th St & Grange Ave
This exhibition is supported, in part, by an Artist Fellowship grant from the South Dakota Arts Council. Support is provided with funds from the State of South Dakota, through the Department of Tourism and the National Endowment for the Arts.
|Location:
|Eide/Dalrymple Gallery
|Map:
|2001 S Summit Ave; Center for the Arts - Corner of 30th St. & Grange Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57197
|Website:
|https://www.augie.edu/arts/art-galleries-exhibits/eide/dalrymple-gallery
All Dates:
