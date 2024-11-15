We Are All Weeds, exhibit reception - Sioux Falls

Nov 15, 2024 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

We Are All Weeds

recent work in found furniture, cast paper, plaster and natural materials

by Susan M Heggestad

Nov. 15- Dec. 12, 2024

Reception: Friday, Nov. 15th, 7-9 pm

*Gallery talk at 7:30 pm*

Eide/Dalrymple Gallery, Augustana University

Center for the Arts, Corner of 30th St & Grange Ave



This exhibition is supported, in part, by an Artist Fellowship grant from the South Dakota Arts Council. Support is provided with funds from the State of South Dakota, through the Department of Tourism and the National Endowment for the Arts.









