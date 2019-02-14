Share |

Who Killed Nelly? (mystery dinner theater) - Deadwood

Feb 14, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Enjoy a dinner buffet catered by Cheyenne Crossing, accompanied by some of the Black Hills' finest musicians, then sit back and enjoy the 1876 Theater Troupe's "Who Killed Nelly?" a murder mystery back by popular demand. Guess the killer for a chance to win a bottle of wine!

Tickets: $50 per person. Reservations required. Order at Deadwood1876Theater.com or call 605-580-5799.
Follow us on Facebook at 1876 Dinner Theater.


Location:   Deadwood Comfort Inn
Map:   225 Cliff Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-580-5799
Email:   dwd1876theater@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.deadwood1876theater.com

All Dates:
Feb 14, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Dinner at 5:30 pm with music by Mr. Paul Larson, show to follow
Feb 16, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Dinner at 5:30 pm with music by Mr. Paul Larson, show to follow
Mar 9, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Dinner at 5:30 pm with music by Mr. Marvin Barry, show to follow
Mar 23, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Dinner at 5:30 pm with music by Mr. Marvin Barry, show to follow.

Search All Events By Day

February (2019)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable