Who Killed Nelly? (mystery dinner theater) - Deadwood

Feb 14, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Enjoy a dinner buffet catered by Cheyenne Crossing, accompanied by some of the Black Hills' finest musicians, then sit back and enjoy the 1876 Theater Troupe's "Who Killed Nelly?" a murder mystery back by popular demand. Guess the killer for a chance to win a bottle of wine!

Tickets: $50 per person. Reservations required. Order at Deadwood1876Theater.com or call 605-580-5799.

Follow us on Facebook at 1876 Dinner Theater.



